CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

