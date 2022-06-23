CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.87 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.32 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

