CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.49 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.03.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

