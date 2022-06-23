CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $363.44 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

