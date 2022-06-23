CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 548 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

