CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

