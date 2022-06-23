CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 705,774 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705,774 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $280.67 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

