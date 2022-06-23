CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $4.29 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

