CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $5.10 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 114.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 305.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

