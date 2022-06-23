CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Down 1%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.90. Approximately 15,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 42,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.97.
Featured Articles
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.