Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

CDTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.