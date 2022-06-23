Cim LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.