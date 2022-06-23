Cim LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,308.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,604.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

