Cim LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,300.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,598.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

