Cim LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cim LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

