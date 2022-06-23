Cim LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 34,614 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

