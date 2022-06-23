Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.