Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTRN opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

