City State Bank Takes $2.22 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.