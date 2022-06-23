CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.46 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.75.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

