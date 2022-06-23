CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.46 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.75.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

