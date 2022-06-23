Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

