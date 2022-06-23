Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $290.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $51.68 and last traded at $53.18. Approximately 376,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,805,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

