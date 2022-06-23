Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

NYSE CYH opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $557.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

