Comparing ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) and The Competition

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors 2624 12311 38445 607 2.69

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 124.98%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -89.89% -32.69% -27.79% ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.29% -9.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $13.70 million -$5.62 million -5.73 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.64

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies rivals beat ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation. The company has research collaboration agreements with Pierre Fabre S.A for antibody discovery; and Elektrofi, Inc. to explore a high-concentration formulation of COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Victoria, Canada.

