Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 39.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 119,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

CAG stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

