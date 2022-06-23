Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

