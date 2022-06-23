ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 63,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale upped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

