Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ.B opened at $264.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,468.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $211.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.