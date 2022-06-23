Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.200-$11.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $11.20-11.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STZ opened at $237.40 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

