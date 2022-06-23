Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

