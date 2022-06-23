Corsicana & Co. Has $981,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.