Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.