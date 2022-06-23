Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.90) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,056 ($37.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,185.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,471.33. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,824 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($51.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

In other Cranswick news, insider Tim Smith bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($37.43) per share, with a total value of £41,256 ($50,534.05).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

