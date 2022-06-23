Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 34,359 ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of ChromaDex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.94 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 60,037 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

