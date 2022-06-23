Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

