Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $84.94 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,744,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $212.24.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.