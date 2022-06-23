Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33.

