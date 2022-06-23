Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 216,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.