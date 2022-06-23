Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

