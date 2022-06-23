Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,194 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.