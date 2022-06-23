Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 989 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.61. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.