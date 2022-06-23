Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 995 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

