CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $165.71 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

