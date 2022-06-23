CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.83 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

