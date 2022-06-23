Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $118.48 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

