Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 470 ($5.76) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £759.97 million and a PE ratio of -142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 270.50 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 385.18 ($4.72).
