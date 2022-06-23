DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4,978.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,978 ($60.98) and last traded at GBX 5,024 ($61.54), with a volume of 298002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,134 ($62.89).

DCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($85.74) to GBX 7,500 ($91.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCC to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($91.87) to GBX 5,800 ($71.04) in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($88.80) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,852 ($83.93).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,761.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,911.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. This represents a yield of 1.91%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 1,000 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($68.43) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($68,434.59).

About DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.