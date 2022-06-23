Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.92. 1,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

