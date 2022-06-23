Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.11. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2,574 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $193.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

